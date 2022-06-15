Death of man found at boat ramp in Seguin appears to be homicide, police say

SEGUIN, Texas – The death of a 51-year-old man who was found at a boat ramp in Seguin appears to have been no accident, police said.

Police found the body of Santos Betulio Romero Hernandez early Saturday morning in the 2800 block of Interstate 10 West.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Hernandez suffered blunt force trauma to his head and that someone was involved in creating those injuries, police said.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine a cause of death.

Seguin police ask anyone who may have information about the incident to call Detective Halbardier at 830-379-2123 or Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477.

