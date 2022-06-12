Police: Man found dead on boat ramp under I-10 in Seguin, prompting investigation

SEGUIN, Texas – Authorities are working to determine what led to a man’s death after his body was found on a boat ramp under I-10 in Seguin.

According to Seguin police, officers were called early Saturday to the 2800 block of I-10 W when they found the man deceased on the boat ramp.

An autopsy of the man has been ordered to determine his cause of death.

There is no threat to the Seguin community in this incident, according to police. The man’s identity has not been released, as officials are still working to notify his family.

The investigation continues and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

