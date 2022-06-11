AMBER Alert: Police searching for 4-year-old boy, man wanted in his abduction

GROVES, Texas – Authorities in East Texas are searching for a 4-year-old boy and a 34-year-old man wanted in connection with his abduction.

The child, Jaiceon Robertson, is described as having black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray Timberland shirt and black shorts. According to police, he has scars on his arms, stomach and legs.

Blake Robertson, who is wanted in Jaiceon’s abduction, was last heard from in Groves, Texas at 4:50 p.m. on June 4, police said. He’s described as having black hair, brown eyes and has several tattoos on his upper body.

Police said they believe Jaiceon is “in grave or immediate danger.”

Anyone with more information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Groves PD at 409-722-4965.

