NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A search is underway for a missing 82-year-old woman, last seen in her vehicle in New Braunfels on Friday afternoon.

Erma Williams was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 1600 block of Sunny Crest Circle in a red 2017 Ford LL with a Texas plate that reads, “JMP7889.”

Authorities said Williams’ disappearance “poses a credible threat” to her own health and safety.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact NBPD at 830-221-4560.