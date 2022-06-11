Mother killed, son injured after driver pulled up and fired gunshots outside home, police say

A shooting on the city’s East Side left a mother dead and her son hospitalized overnight, according to San Antonio police. Now, they’re searching for the suspect responsible.

Officers were called around 11:14 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Nellina Street, where they found both of the victims on the front porch of their home.

The 66-year-old mother had multiple gunshot wounds to her upper torso and was unresponsive, police said. Her son, a 38-year-old man, was shot in the foot but was responsive. Police said he was not cooperative with officers.

The suspect came down the street in a vehicle and fired multiple gunshots, striking the mother and her son before leaving the scene, according to authorities. The driver then headed northbound on Nellina.

A home was also struck by the gunfire, but the residents inside were uninjured, according to police.

Both the mother and her son were taken by EMS to an area hospital. Police said the mother later died from her injuries. At last check, her son is in stable condition.

Police are working to track down the suspect and the investigation continues.

