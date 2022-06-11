88º

Man found dead in vehicle from gunshot wounds, suspect on the run, SAPD says

The incident happened outside of an apartment complex on the city’s Southwest Side

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

A man was found shot dead inside of his vehicle and San Antonio police are working to track down the suspect responsible. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found shot dead inside of his vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex and San Antonio police are working to track down the suspect responsible.

The shooting happened around 8:52 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Whitewood Street, near Havencrest Drive and Stonybrook Drive on the Southwest Side.

When officers arrived, they found the man, who is in his 30s, deceased with multiple gunshot wounds inside of his vehicle. There was no trace of the suspect, or the suspect’s vehicle.

Police spoke with multiple witnesses, who claimed they heard the gunfire, but had no description of the suspect.

The investigation is still in its preliminary stages and further details are limited. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

