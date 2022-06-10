102º

LIVE

Local News

WATCH: Sheriff to provide details about arrest of violent sexual assault suspect

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: BCSO, bexar county, arrest, sexual assault suspect

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will provide details about an arrest of what officials are calling a violent sexual assault suspect.

Watch the livestream in the player above to watch the news conference at 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email