Students take to the skies with drones, rockets at new summer camp at Harris Middle School

SAN ANTONIO – It is an unforgettable summer at Harris Middle School’s summer camp packed with adventure and hands on activities.

The camp revolves STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and allows kids to ask questions, solve problems and practice teamwork.

“I just think it’s fun to do rockets and work with each other,” Emily Gurrola, a student who attends the summer camp said.

Students are learning about drones and have a tent where they practice.

“In the tent, the kids are practicing on an obstacle course to control the drones, so hopefully in the future at a drone competition where they can race their drones and be able to compete against other schools,” Sharon Malik-Barnes, a STEM teacher at Harris Middle School said.

Kids are also learning about rockets and robots.

“Through STEM, we are hoping to build those long-term skills and hopefully encourage jobs in that field,” Malik-Barnes said.

The camp is possible thanks to a $20,000 grant from the San Antonio chapter of the LULAC National Education Service Center.