San Antonio Missions players wear Uvalde jerseys for auction; thousands raised for Robb Elementary fund

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Missions baseball team showed their support for the Uvalde community by wearing custom maroon jerseys during a game against the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Thursday.

The jerseys were auctioned off and all of the proceeds are going to the Robb School Memorial Fund.

The minor league team wore the same design as the Uvalde High Coyote baseball team. On the sidelines, the Uvalde Coyotes saw their jerseys on a professional team.

The auctioned jerseys brought in over $10,000 and Missions manager Philip Wellman donated $10,000 for his own jersey. The donations from the audience are still being counted.

For some people, the auctioned jerseys had a personal meaning.

Robert Balderas’ bid on number 12 because of his nephew’s number -- he just graduated Uvalde high.

“He loves that jersey. He has had a long time and especially would have been there with the kids because it’s hard. So I’m trying to win it for him,” Balderas said.

Autumn Lozano, a Uvalde high alum, also bid on number 12 because it’s the number she met her high school sweetheart in.

She wants to win it for her now-husband.

“He will be excited. It was hard to find our colors back in high school and it’s great to see the outpouring of love,” Lozano said.

One teacher, Tom Hughens, said he was only looking to support Uvalde, but winning a jersey would be a nice bonus.

“Even though I’m looking at being the only one to bid on it, I bid more than anyone else because that is the right thing to do,” Hughens said.