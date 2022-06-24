Beloved SeaWorld dolphin dies at 44 of cancer

SeaWorld has announced the passing of a beloved Pacific white-sided dolphin Betty.

The dolphin passed away at the age of 44 of cancer, SeaWorld said Friday on Instagram.

Betty was one of the oldest documented animals of her species, SeaWorld said.

The average lifespan for Pacific white-sided dolphins is between 36 and 40 years old, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Pacific white-sided dolphins are known to be extremely playful and are commonly seen swimming close to the front of ships and jumping, somersaulting, or spinning in the air, according to NOAA Fisheries.

Betty was loved by the animal care team and audiences that came to know her over the years.

“It was our privilege to care for this extraordinary animal and to enable the public to get to know her too,” SeaWorld said. “She was adored by our animal care team and by the millions of guests who delighted in seeing her in our parks.”

