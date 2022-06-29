97º

Stretch of I-10 shut down after deadly midday crash

The accident occurred in the Eastbound lanes between Fresno and Hildebrand

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

One person was killed in a crash involving a car and a pickup truck on I-10 on June 29, 2022. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police closed down a stretch of Interstate 10 East on Wednesday afternoon as they investigate a deadly crash involving a car and a pickup truck.

A spokesperson with SAPD said two people in a truck pulled over to the center median after experiencing an issue with their vehicle.

That flatbed truck was carrying a load of lumber and bags of cement.

The driver of the truck decided to cross the freeway to exit at Fresno and collided with a white car.

The driver of that car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither person in the truck was injured.

Police don’t expect to file any charges in the incident.

