Watching the Gulf: Tropical moisture headed for the Texas Coast

In the dry summer months, we often look to tropical systems to bring us much-needed rain. For the remainder of the week, we’ll be keeping our eyes on the Gulf of Mexico, as a tropical wave could bring drought relief for at least some Texans.
What We Know
- A tropical wave has a 40% chance to become more organized Wednesday (6/29) and Thursday (6/30), potentially becoming the next named storm.
- There is still large uncertainty as to where the wave will go.
- If it stays to the west of San Antonio, we’ll have better rain chances Thursday (6/30) and Friday (7/1).
- If it stays to the east of San Antonio, we’ll be dry.
- Those along the Texas Gulf Coast should monitor forecast updates closely.
Types of Tropical Systems
There are several types of tropical systems, or cyclones. Meteorologist Sarah Spivey explains below.
Stay Alert
