10 people drowned in Texas waters over July 4 weekend

Texas Game Wardens said there were 49 charges of boating while intoxicated

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

10 people drowned in Texas waters over July 4 weekend (Credit: Texas Game Wardens Facebook Page)

Over the July 4 weekend, Texas Game Wardens reported 10 drownings and one boat-related death.

There were also 38 reported boating accidents, according to Texas Game Wardens.

As part of Operation Dry Water, Texas Game Wardens patrolled 10,202 hours, contacted 12,537 vessels and administered 332 field sobriety tests. They also issued 1,976 warnings and 1,560 citations.

Officials said authorities filed 49 charges of boating while intoxicated.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost a loved one over the holiday weekend,” the Texas Game Wardens Facebook page read.

One of those fatalities occurred at Canyon Lake. Rob Berlingeri went underwater on Sunday evening after falling off his boat with his toddler daughter. His body was recovered on Tuesday.

