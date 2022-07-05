Man dies in hospital after being pulled from Guadalupe River in New Braunfels, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was pulled from the Guadalupe River and later died in a hospital on Monday afternoon.

NBPD and NB Fire Department crews were called around 5:35 p.m. to the 1400 block of Gruene Road along the Guadalupe River for a possible drowning. When they arrived, they found a man had been pulled from the water after going under for an undetermined amount of time, police said.

First responders administered life-saving measures, and the man was taken to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital New Braunfels, where he later died.

Officials identified the man as Pablo Daniel Calzada Rodriguez from Austin.

Police said the preliminary information points to the incident being accidental. A local justice of the peace ordered an autopsy on the body, and the investigation is ongoing.