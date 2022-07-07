Taylor Swift dance party comes to San Antonio in August

This image released by the Sundance Institute shows a scene from "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana," an official selection of the Documentary Premieres program at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. (Sundance Institute via AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Attention Swifties — if you’ve been feeling like you need to “Shake it Off,” here’s your chance.

Le Petite Fete is hosting a Taylor Swift dance party at Vibes Event Center in San Antonio on August 26 from 8 to 11:45 p.m.

The Le Petite Fete event company, based out of Florida, is known for hosting Taylor Swift Parties across the country.

The Cruel Summer Tour, named after a Swift hit song, will offer guests a full range of music from the country-pop icon’s many albums, themed trivia games, a costume contest, lip-sync, and a swoon-worthy photo booth.

The city of San Antonio is one of many stops on Le Petite Fete’s Cruel Summer tour.

The event is 18+ and tickets can be purchased on their site.

