Taylor Swift dance party comes to San Antonio in August

SAN ANTONIO – Attention Swifties — if you’ve been feeling like you need to “Shake it Off,” here’s your chance.
Le Petite Fete is hosting a Taylor Swift dance party at Vibes Event Center in San Antonio on August 26 from 8 to 11:45 p.m.
The Le Petite Fete event company, based out of Florida, is known for hosting Taylor Swift Parties across the country.
The Cruel Summer Tour, named after a Swift hit song, will offer guests a full range of music from the country-pop icon’s many albums, themed trivia games, a costume contest, lip-sync, and a swoon-worthy photo booth.
The city of San Antonio is one of many stops on Le Petite Fete’s Cruel Summer tour.
The event is 18+ and tickets can be purchased on their site.
