98º

LIVE

Local News

Watch new trailer as Sanderson Sisters return for Hocus Pocus 2

The sequel launches on Disney+ September 30

Emily Schmalstieg

Tags: Hocus Pocus
Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney)

Disney+ released the trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 on Tuesday.

The highly anticipated sequel to the Halloween staple, Hocus Pocus, will hit Disney+ on September 30, producer Adam Shankman confirmed on Instagram.

Hocus Pocus 2 will feature actresses Bette Midler,76, Sarah Jessica Parker,57, and Kathy Najimy,65. The three will resume their roles as the Sanderson sisters, back to hunt down the children of Salem and gain their youthful glows once again.

The sequel picks up 30 years after the black flame candle was lit in the 1990s movie, resurrecting the three Sanderson witches.

Though the witches were seemingly defeated in the original film, the sequel follows three high school students as they light the black flame candle, once more resurrecting the witches. The high schoolers face the challenge of ridding the town of the Sanderson sisters.

The film welcomes new faces such as Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, and Lilia Buckingham as the high school students who must battle the witches.

Watch the trailer below:

Read also:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Schmalstieg is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email