Watch new trailer as Sanderson Sisters return for Hocus Pocus 2

Disney+ released the trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 on Tuesday.

The highly anticipated sequel to the Halloween staple, Hocus Pocus, will hit Disney+ on September 30, producer Adam Shankman confirmed on Instagram.

Hocus Pocus 2 will feature actresses Bette Midler,76, Sarah Jessica Parker,57, and Kathy Najimy,65. The three will resume their roles as the Sanderson sisters, back to hunt down the children of Salem and gain their youthful glows once again.

The sequel picks up 30 years after the black flame candle was lit in the 1990s movie, resurrecting the three Sanderson witches.

Though the witches were seemingly defeated in the original film, the sequel follows three high school students as they light the black flame candle, once more resurrecting the witches. The high schoolers face the challenge of ridding the town of the Sanderson sisters.

The film welcomes new faces such as Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, and Lilia Buckingham as the high school students who must battle the witches.

Watch the trailer below:

