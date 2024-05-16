San Antonio resident wins $1 million in Texas Lottery scratch-off game

SAN ANTONIO – One San Antonio resident has scratched a lottery ticket to a $1 million prize.

Texas Lottery officials said someone claimed a top prize-winning ticket in the scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword.

The ticket was purchased at San Food Mart #1, located at 469 Castroville Road, in San Antonio. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game. $1,000,000 Crossword offers more than $152.4 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.41, including break-even prizes, according to a press release from the Texas Lottery.