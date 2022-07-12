Teenager hit by SUV while riding bicycle, taken to hospital

Teen on bike hit by SUV near Quintard Street and East White Avenue

SAN ANTONIO – A teenage boy was sent to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle early Tuesday morning.

San Antonio police responded around 12:10 a.m. to the intersection of Quintard Street and East White Avenue, not far from Mission Road and East Southcross.

According to police, the SUV struck the teen while he rode out into the intersection.

Officers said the intersection is dark and the driver didn’t see the victim until it was too late.

He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the driver of the SUV did stop to render aid. The driver was found not to be intoxicated and no charges are expected to be filed.

The SAPD, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.