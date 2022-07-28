Bicyclist expected to recover after crashing into police vehicle just west of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist was taken to an area hospital after he ran a stop sign and crashed into a police vehicle early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of West Martin Street and North Navidad Street, just west of downtown.

According to police, a man in his 20s on a bicycle blew through the stop sign and crashed into the side of an oncoming police cruiser. No other vehicles were involved.

The injured man was taken by EMS to Baptist Hospital, with only minor injuries. He is expected to be OK.