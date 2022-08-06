San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admission next week before school starts

Looking to make the most of your final days of summer before the start of the school year? San Antonio Zoo has you covered.

The zoo is offering $10 admission from Monday, Aug. 8 - 14 if you order your tickets online.

Whether you’re visiting the animal exhibits or taking a trip through Planet Earth: Deep Sea Adventures, it’ll be a day of fun you won’t want to miss.

To claim the $10 tickets, simply visit the zoo’s website here to purchase them. Be sure to use the checkout code: SUMMER22.

The reduced price is only valid on standard admission tickets and the code can only be used per transaction, according to zoo officials.

If you can’t make the trip or have to cancel unexpectedly, you can reschedule your visit. Just send an email to information@sazoo.org.

For more information on the tickets, or to learn more about the zoo, visit its website.

