San Antonio Zoo named #1 zoo in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Travels Awards has named the San Antonio Zoo the best zoo in Texas.

This newfound title comes just months after Blooloop named the wildlife park No. 2 in the U.S. for its animal welfare, education, and conservation efforts.

“We are honored once again to be called the Best Zoo in Texas as well as one of the best in the country,” said Tim Morrow, President of San Antonio Zoo.

San Antonio Zoo lion. (San Antonio Zoo)

It is no wonder the San Antonio Zoo is gaining recognition and well-deserved praise with their recent additions like F.C. Hixon Bird House, Neotropica, Project Selva 4D Theater, the upcoming corpse flower bloom, and the launch of attraction Planet Earth, Deep Sea Adventures.

San Antonio Zoo's F.C. Hixon Bird House. (San Antonio Zoo)

“We have had an unrelenting focus on improving the guest experience at San Antonio Zoo, and this is an incredible testament to that work,” said Morrow.

Guests can count on more exciting attractions coming to the zoo in the near future.

“A new entrance, plaza, and world-class gorilla habitat will soon be added to the zoo in the next couple of years,” according to Morrow.

