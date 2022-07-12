Watch corpse flower cam at San Antonio Zoo

Rare corpse flower expected to bloom at San Antonio Zoo in next 10 days

SAN ANTONIO – Watch the corpse flower cam at San Antonio Zoo. The beautiful but stinky flower is expected to bloom sometime in the next week.

“Get your nostrils ready,” said Tim Morrow, President and CEO of San Antonio Zoo.

The live stream will be available 24/7 until the corpse flower blooms and will be live for an additional 1-4 days, or as long as the bloom lasts.

You can watch the live stream in the video player above or, if you’re lucky enough to live in Texas, you can visit the corpse flower in person at San Antonio Zoo.

Viewing of the corpse flower is free for zoo members and included with standard admission to San Antonio Zoo. The flower is located near the “Back From The Brink” Whooping Crane habitat.

Corpse flowers can grow to be up to eight feet tall and the plants generate their own heat.

The scent of a corpse flower bloom is very powerful and said to be reminiscent of a decaying corpse, which is where the name comes from.

Ad

Zoo officials estimate this to be the first known instance of a corpse flower blooming in San Antonio.

Chemistry behind the corpse flower (San Antonio Zoo)

Related: