Business owner, unlicensed dealer conspired to sell more than 200 guns illegally, feds say

SAN ANTONIO – A Central Texas man is accused of illegally selling firearms with an unlicensed dealer to buyers in the San Antonio area, according to federal authorities.

Michael Anthony Flynn, 46, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of aiding and abetting someone engaged in the firearms business without a license, a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states.

Flynn is a federally licensed gun dealer from Liberty Hill, which is north of Austin.

The release states that from October 2019 to February 2022, Flynn worked with Truett Shane Street, 56, of Lakeway, to buy bulk quantities of guns from brokers and online retailers.

Street sold guns to Flynn, although he was not licensed to do so, authorities said.

Flynn then sold the firearms through his business, Strategic Dynamic International, and repaid Street in cash.

More than 210 of the guns were sold primarily at gun shows in the San Antonio area, authorities said.

Street pleaded guilty in July to one count of engaging in the firearms business without a license. His sentencing is scheduled for November.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled for Flynn.

They both face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

