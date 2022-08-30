82º

Man accused of sexually assaulting 4-year-old in January arrested, Bexar County sheriff says

Juan Carlos Casillas, 19, arrested Monday, charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday, months after a 4-year-old girl told family members she was sexually assaulted, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Salazar said the child told a female family member in January that Juan Carlos Casillas had sexually assaulted her.

That family member then told another person in the family.

The sheriff says Casillas denied the assault when confronted, but family members say he eventually broke down and confessed.

Salazar says the girl’s mother did not report the assault immediately because family members said they would take care of it.

When that did not happen she called the sheriff’s office, where deputies started investigating last week.

Salazar said Casillas is charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child due to the victim’s age.

The sheriff said Casillas might have had access to other children. Anyone with information about this or other sexual assaults is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6070.

KSAT will update this story with more information and a mugshot when they become available.

