Recall roundup: Cookies, toys, espresso maker pulled for safety risks

Cookies sold at Target as well as children's toys have been recalled for safety reasons.

SAN ANTONIO – If you have Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies sold at Target in your pantry, check the container.

D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co. recalled the cookies after metal pieces were found in some of them. They were sold in 44-ounce clear plastic jugs shaped like bears.

According to the FDA, the recall affects the following best-by date, lot numbers and time stamps:

Best-by date of Feb. 21, 2023.

Jug lot number Y052722.

Case lot number Y052722.

Time stamp from 15:00 to 23:00.

UPC code 085239817698.

The FDA urges anyone who purchased the recalled product to stop eating the cookies and to return them to Target for a refund.

IKEA also is recalling nearly 2,100 espresso makers sold throughout the U.S. because they can burst while brewing and cause serious burns.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recalled espresso makers with the stainless-steel safety valve “can burst and expel hot contents, posing burn or other injury hazards to consumers.”

Sixteen incidents have been reported including four injuries involving burns, scalding and hearing damage.

Consumers with recalled products can return them to IKEA for a refund.

The products bear a date stamp between 2040 and 2204.

A Blue’s Clues ride-on toy sold at Walmart is recalled because it can tip forward when a young child is riding it. Eighteen children have suffered injuries to their faces, according to the CPSC.

The recall involves Blue’s Clues Foot to Floor Ride-on toys made with plush light blue fabric with spots. It has four wheels and handlebars tucked behind the dog’s ears. It’s intended for toddler 18 months to three years old.

The recalled model number is 55061 with the date codes of 15221,15921, 19921, 21021, 22321, 23721, 26821, 28821 or 29421.

Owners can contact Huffy at 800-872-2453 for a free kit and instructions to install a new stop bar.

And, another toy has been recalled. Epoch Everlasting Play is pulling thousands of Kidoozie My First Activity Desks.

When attached to a crib, a protruding knob on the activity desks can become entangled with clothing on a child, posing an entanglement hazard. The opening in the handle on the desks can also pose a jaw entrapment hazard to children under 18 months, according to the CPSC.

