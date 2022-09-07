Woman shot in chest during domestic dispute on SE Side

A woman in her 30s is hospitalized after she was shot during a domestic dispute early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 30s is hospitalized after she was shot during a domestic dispute early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 12:50 a.m. in the 3430 block of East Southcross, not far from Pecan Valley Drive on the city’ Southeast Side.

According to police, a man and a woman had gotten into an altercation and the dispute ended in a shooting.

The woman was shot once in the chest and was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, police said.

SAPD said the male suspect fled in a white Crown Victoria. The man has not been found. It is unclear what the argument was about.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.