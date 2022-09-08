Residents in rural Frio County town without water for one month and counting

Residents in Derby, a rural town in Frio County about 10 miles southwest of Pearsall, have been without running water since August 6, according to Derby Ing, the private company that supplies the town water.

FRIO COUNTY, Texas – Residents in Derby, a rural town in Frio County about 10 miles southwest of Pearsall, have been without running water since August 6, according to Derby ING, a private company that supplies the town’s water.

“This is the United States. This is America. Nobody helps us. We complain all the time, and nobody helps us,” said Ziggy Kurgiewski, who lives in Derby.

Kurgiewski and Angela Perez, who also lives in Derby, said they’re barely getting by and paying for water to supplement their lack of tap water.

“I had to even short my landlord this month $175 because I had to use it for water. It’s a necessity. You don’t realize how much you use water until you have no water,” Perez said.

The two residents said Frio County and other nearby towns donated bottled water, but their donations stopped coming in at least two weeks ago.

The water bottles were dropped off at Mission De Fe Church in Derby. The pastor’s wife, Ida Gonzalez, said residents continue coming to check for water, but the church is out of donated water bottles.

Ad

“They have to bring water or do something. They said it was an emergency, but up to now, they haven’t done nothing,” Gonzalez said, referring to the company that provides the water.

Dario Guerra, Derby ING owner, said the drought dropped water levels below their pump at Carrizo springs. He added that they hope to have a contractor on site next week but didn’t have a timeline for when water would be back and running for the Derby residents.

“Be patient. The well’s going to get fixed,” Guerra said.

Guerra said his company initially sent bottled water to residents but didn’t have an answer when asked if more would be delivered.

Reporter to Guerra: “Do you think you all have supplied sufficient water in those first two weeks to last you this month and potentially another two weeks without water?”

Dario Guerra: “I don’t know that. That’s why I’m checking to see if there’s water available.”

KSAT asked Frio County officials if they had advice for residents who need water on what to do in this situation. We are still waiting to hear back.

Ad

The residents we spoke with said they don’t know how much longer they can survive.

“Get some water fast because, like I said, that’s all we got, and I got $3 in the bank,” Perez said.