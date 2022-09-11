Man arrested after deputies find over $187K worth of drugs in West Side home, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after Bexar County deputies found over $187,000 worth of drugs, cash and guns in his West Side home.

Ryan Harper, 29, was arrested Sept. 8 after deputies executed a warrant out of Arizona for money laundering at his residence in the 200 block of Mallow Grove.

When deputies were clearing Harper’s home, they said they saw drugs in “plain view.”

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies obtained a search warrant and recovered the following:

5552 grams of marijuana

511 grams of psilocybin (shrooms)

392 grams of Adderall

773 grams of THC vape cartridges

583 grams of THC wax

117 grams of morphine

4 rifles

1 shotgun

8 handguns

US currency

Scales and packaging

Deputies said the total estimated worth of the narcotics found amounts to $187,387.

Harper is facing these charges:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance PG 2 over 400 grams, 1st degree felony

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance PG 3/4 200-400 grams, 1st degree felony

Unlawful Carry of a weapon with Felony Conviction, 2nd degree felony

Possession of Marijuana 5 pounds to 50 pounds, 3rd degree felony

Harper is being held in the Bexar County Jail. According to court records, his bond for all charges combined is $115,000.