Sentence handed down for man who distributed meth in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – A man who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine in the San Antonio area has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Roberto Ignacio Sanchez Benitez, 51, learned his sentence last week, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal authorities said Benitez was arrested in April 2020 after investigators found a “commercial” amount of meth inside his home, including an ice chest filled with about 25 pounds of the drug. Investigators also found $30,000 in cash and a firearm.

He allegedly told authorities that he sacrificed goats for protection as a witch doctor, the release states.

He has been in custody since his arrest and pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth in January 2022.

“Benitez peddled poison on a large scale in our San Antonio community,” U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff said in the release. “I am proud of the federal prosecution of this case and I want to thank our law enforcement partners for their hard work and dedication to public safety.”

The ATF, San Antonio Police Department, and South Texas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program investigated the case.

