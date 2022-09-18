New, affordable homes made possible by Habitat for Humanity volunteers

Affordable housing continues to be a struggle as rent prices rise and mortgage interest rates by about 6%.

That’s why Habitat for Humanity volunteers spent Saturday morning building low-cost homes for families in need.

This year, Habitat for Humanity housed 53 families. One of those first-time homeowners is Destiny Cantu.

“It’s truly a blessing to be here, you know, to have this opportunity,” Cantu said. “I didn’t think I’d have an opportunity like this, you know, in my near future.”

This is the reality for a growing number of families, according to Habitat for Humanity San Antonio CEO Stephanie Wiese.

She said applications to build an affordable home were 37% higher than the year before.

“Habitat is the only provider of single-family home ownership in this price range. Our houses are costing about $115,000 right now. Their mortgage payments are going to be $800 a month. That includes their taxes and insurance,” Wiese said.

They put in work for their homes through hours of financial literacy classes -- it’s something Cantu said was worth it as she prepares to move in with her four kids later this year.

“Now we’re going to have a front yard, a backyard, you know, as far as holidays, we do have a big family. So it’s great to finally think that we’re going to be here,” Cantu said.

As the need for affordable housing grows, so does the need for volunteers and sponsors. You can learn more here.