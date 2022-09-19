Home sales down for fifth month in a row in San Antonio as prices continue to rise

SAN ANTONIO – For the fifth month in a row, home sales were down in the San Antonio area as prices continue to climb.

According to the San Antonio Board of REALTORS (SABOR), 3,272 homes were sold in San Antonio in August, down from 3,776 in August 2021 — a 13% decrease.

“Although it’s a decrease (13%) from the same month in 2021, 98.8 percent of those listings sold for their list price,” said Tracie Hasslocher, SABOR’s 2022 Chairman of the Board. “The average number of days a home stayed on the market went up to 30, 6 more days than this time last year. 4,598 new listings, 9,570 active listings, and 3,067 pending sales were also reported in August.”

While sales were down, there was an increase in average and median prices, SABOR said.

The average price was reported at $391,467, a jump of 13% from $348,246 in August 2021. The median price was $339,200, a rise of 14% from $296,700 in August 2021.

Across Texas, there were 31,742 homes sold, a decrease of 11.8% from August 2021. Average home prices increased by 10% and median prices by 11.5%. Homes stayed on the market for an average of 31 days, with 2.6 months of inventory and 97.4% selling for their list price. The state closed the month with 43,142 new listings, 81,104 active listings, and 30,335 pending sales.

