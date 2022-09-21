Suspect arrested in West Side apartment shooting, police say

A suspect was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting where one man was found dead inside an apartment on the West Side.

Darryl Love II, 18, is facing a murder charge for the death of 33-year- old Carlos Madrazo.

The shooting happened on Sept. 8 at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Westward Drive, not far from JBSA-Lackland and near Highway 90, just inside Loop 410.

According to the arrest affidavit, Love and three others went into the apartment looking for someone. That’s when Madrazo got upset with them.

The arrest affidavit states that Love allegedly hit the victim with a gun before firing at least three shots. The four suspects ran off shortly after.

Madrazo was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

