Man killed in shooting at West Side apartment, 4 suspects on the run, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a shooting inside an apartment on the city’s West Side late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 11:45 p.m. to an apartment in the 2500 block of Westward Drive, not far from Lackland Air Force Base and near Highway 90, just inside Loop 410.

According to police, a man was visiting a friend at an apartment when there was a knock at the door and four suspects rushed into the apartment with a gun. That’s when, police say, the victim attempted to swat at the gun, but was instead shot multiple times in the chest and once in the leg. The suspects fled after the shooting.

The victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital, but died before arriving. The victim’s name and age have not been released.

SAPD did not give a description of the four suspects or a possible motive for the shooting.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.