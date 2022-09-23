94º

SAISD to host teacher career fair on Saturday

Event is Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio ISD is looking to hire teachers passionate about educating students at all levels.

An in-person educator career fair will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to fill needed positions. On-site interviews will be conducted throughout the event.

Interested teachers are urged to register online in advance. When filling out the online registration form, educators may also request to virtually connect with a hiring agent at a later date if they are unable to attend the event, according to a news release.

SAISD offers entry salaries over $55,000, with up to an additional $3,000 stipends for special education and bilingual educators.

