Methodist Hospital glows pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Effort highlights importance for women to schedule mammograms

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

(Methodist Hospital)

SAN ANTONIO – This month, you may notice a pink glow driving by the South Texas Medical Center.

Methodist Hospital at Floyd Curl drive is highlighting the importance of early breast cancer detection during the month of October.

The building will be lit throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month in hopes of encouraging women to schedule annual mammograms.

One in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, and about 43,250 women will die from breast cancer yearly, according to the American Cancer Society. This number can be reduced with early detection through regular screenings, health officials say.

Breast cancer is most treatable and curable when detected in its earliest stages.

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

