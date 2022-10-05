Stone Oak family continues turning skulls in third year of hilariously spooky Halloween displays

The Skeleton House of San Antonio changes their Halloween displays daily.

SAN ANTONIO – A Stone Oak family is keeping their popular Halloween display bad to the bone.

Last October, the Dinote family went viral for decorating their front yard with different skeleton displays each day.

This Halloween, they’re at it again and sharing the “humerus” decorations with the entire world on their “Skeleton House of San Antonio” Facebook page.

“This year, we are working a little harder to come up with unique ideas and don’t want to repeat past displays,” the family told KSAT on Tuesday. “But we still have a big list and are constantly finding new ideas.”

So far, the family has used themes around Twister, “Hocus Pocus 2″ and dog mushing. They started off the 2022 season with a family of skeletons returning from vacation (err, the dead), by using luggage, a shovel and dirt, and a sign that said “BOO!! We’re Back!!!”

The family said they plan on incorporating more movie themes this year.

Steven Dinote told KSAT last year that they started the tradition in 2020 after they jokingly propped up a skeleton against a lawnmower.

They started with two skeletons, but they now have a full family of four adult skeletons, a kid-size, a dog, a cat and a piranha-like fish.

Dinote said they change the scene every morning, each display taking about 20 minutes or so to build. Some prep work is typically done the night before, he said.

Some of the scenes they created last year were couples yoga, a rock band, a construction crew and a Bob Ross painting session.

Naturally, the decorations kept turning skulls.

Dinote added that school buses and cars often stopped or slowed down to see the creations.

Several of the scenes were also shared on KSAT Connect by neighbor Oscar Carrero, and some of them were then shared on Good Morning San Antonio.

Dinote previously said the displays are meant to bring sparks of joy amid any negativity.

“If that helps, that makes us happy,” he said.

If you don’t catch the displays on GMSA or KSAT Connect, you can see them on the Skeleton House of San Antonio Facebook page. The family says they will be updating their page daily.

Here are some of the creations so far:

