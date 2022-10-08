70º

One hospitalized after driver runs red light, crashes on North Side, SAPD says

The incident occurred Saturday morning

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash on the North Side has left one person hospitalized after one driver ran a red light, according to San Antonio police.

On Saturday, SAPD responded to a crash on the 11500 block of North West Highway near Wurzbach Parkway.

Police said a car was driving southbound NW Military Highway when they ran a red light and t-boned another car turning northeast bound on Wurbach Parkway.

One person has been transported to an area hospital for treatment, said SAPD.

Police at the scene thanked citizens in the area at the time of the crash as they jumped into action and helped involved parties.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

