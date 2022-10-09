Toddler not wearing seatbelt hospitalized in rollover crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash in the city’s Southeast side left a three-year-old hospitalized Saturday, according to San Antonio police

At 12:15 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a Chevrolet Blazer traveling southbound on Southeast Loop 410 stepped on her brakes, swerving from one lane to another to avoid a slow down in traffic, said SAPD.

Police say the car then entered the median and rolled over, finally stopping on its driver’s side.

Individuals in the area helped push the car back onto all four wheels.

The toddler was then found resting in the grassy area on the passenger side of the vehicle, said SAPD.

The toddler had been ejected from the vehicle. Officials learned that the toddler was not secured in a safety seat before the crash, said police.

Both the driver and toddler were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The two are reported to be in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.