New Braunfels Dia de Los Muertos street festival taking place this weekend

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A free Dia de los Muertos street festival is taking place this weekend in New Braunfels.

The annual festival, hosted by the New Braunfels Chamber’s Hispanic Business Alliance, will start at noon on Saturday, Oct. 22 with the party coming to a close at 10 p.m.

There will be live entertainment, food trucks, face painters, shopping, contests, kids activities and an ofrenda.

An ofrenda, or temporary altar, is a symbolic part of Dia de los Muertos celebrations.

Every ofrenda includes elements of water, earth wind and fire. They’re a way for families to honor deceased loved ones and provide them with things they will need for their journey to return to the land of the living.

“Ancient Mesoamericans believed that death was part of the journey of life. Rather than death ending life, they believed that new life came from death,” the Chamber of Commerce website states. “Dia de los Muertos is an opportunity to remember and celebrate the lives of departed loved ones.”

Main stage event schedule:

12-12:30 p.m. - Opening Remarks & Performance by Carolina Cruz

12:30-1 p.m. - Mariachi de Campo/Wallace Middle School

1-1:30 p.m. Compania de Danza Folklorica

2-3 p.m. - Final Cut Band

4-5 p.m.- Announcements: Art Contest, Scholarship Winners

5-5:45 p.m. - Walk of Remembrance with Las Coronelas Mariachi

6-6:45 p.m. - Kalpulli Ayolopaktzin Aztec Dancers

7-8 p.m. Los Escorpiones de Norte

8-10 p.m. - Ricardo Castillion y La Differencia

The main stage will be located at the corner of Seguin Avenue and Coll Street.

Kids area event schedule:

Noon-6 p.m. - Arts & Crafts, Games & Prizes, Photo Backdrop

1-3 p.m. - New Braunfels Public Library Rio Mobile

The kid’s area will be located at the corner of Seguin Avenue and Mill Street.

La Plaza event schedule:

Noon-6 p.m. - Art Exhibit

1:30-2 p.m. - Dazantes de Corazon

Music will be played throughout the day at the main plaza by DJ Hyper Local NB.

RCS Guitars Stage event schedule:

2-3 p.m. - Grupo Folklorico Ocotochtli

5-6 p.m. - Jorge Gallegos Braunfels

7-8 p.m. - Rowdy Rhythm Band

8-9 p.m. - Lucas Taylor with Highway Hypnosis Band

The RCS Guitars Stage will be located at the corner of San Antonio and Market Streets.

A full festival map can be found here.

Parking will be available in open lots and along the streets of downtown New Braunfels.

All festival booths and vendors will be located on Seguin, San Antonio and Castell streets so it’s recommended to park closer to those areas.

Dogs are allowed at the festival but must be on a leash.

Related: