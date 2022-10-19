Spurs’ 50th anniversary season begins Wednesday night at home versus Hornets

KSAT12's Max Massey reports live from the AT&T Center, prior to the Spurs home opener on Wednesday night.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs’ 50th season will get underway on Wednesday night, when they play at home versus the Charlotte Hornets.

The game will be a special night, as the Spurs have a newly-constructed team and also plan to honor one of their Hall-of-Famers with a special enshrinement ceremony at halftime.

Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Spurs said they also have some new merchandise options in honor of their 50 years and after former guard Manu Ginobili earlier this year became the fourth Spurs player to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“We’re just celebrating 50 historic years with the Spurs and Nike decided to go out and come out with the classic Look Edition that’s going to throw it back to where it all started, as you can’t beat humble beginnings. So that’s why the classics mean so much to the city, since it’s bringing back the old school,” Mike Espina, director of retail operations, said.

The San Antonio Spurs' 50th season begins on Wednesday when the play at home versus the Charlotte Hornets.

Ginobili will be in attendance for the game and his retired jersey will be revealed with a Hall of Fame distinction at halftime. Fans will receive special apparel to honor his accolades.

“So we got everything and anything Manu Ginobili, of course, with that being the 50th with Manu Ginobili Hall of Fame enshrinement night, we have everything from posters, shirts, hoodies, and we’re even going to have the classic Jersey available and Manu Ginobili in the store tonight,” Espina said.

In honor of Manu's Hall of Fame Jersey Ceremony, fans will receive a custom Spurs x NBA Paint t-shirt 🎨🤩



Get your tickets today ➡️ https://t.co/qbNVBDgEd2 pic.twitter.com/iF7VFknIB9 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 18, 2022

Everyone who attends gets a special shirt.

“(The shirt) that’s the NBA paint collection, that the Spurs have partnered up with. And basically it’s just iconic Manu moments where you got his classic Eurostep, the classic victory Roar, and, of course, the victory lap hands in the air. So it just paints little bits of him in a cartoonish way to pay homage to Manu. He’s the greatest,” Espina said.