Bexar County deputies crash, hospitalized after responding to shooting call on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Two Bexar County deputies were hospitalized after crashing into each other during a shooting call on the West Side.

Investigators said the deputies were responding to a call at a mobile home park near Highway 90 and Colt on Wednesday evening.

BCSO said the victim in the shooting was rushed to the hospital.

Moments later, the two deputies crashed into each other.

It’s unclear how the crash happened, BCSO said.

The deputies’ and shooting victim’s conditions are not known at this time.

