Argument leads to shooting outside Northeast Side 7-Eleven, said SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO – An argument outside a convenience store left one person injured Friday, said San Antonio police.

SAPD officers responded to the shooting in the 5600 block of North Foster Road Friday night.

Police say a 7-Eleven employee got into an argument with someone they knew when they both walked outside, where gunshots were heard.

The employee was found shot and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation.