Roughly 100 firefighters battle double house fire near downtown, SAFD says

No injuries were reported; cause of fire is under investigation

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly 100 San Antonio firefighters swarmed a narrow neighborhood street to extinguish a double house fire near downtown, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of W. Elmira.

Joe Arrington, the public information officer for SAFD, said when fire crews arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from both of the homes, which are vacant.

The scene posed a challenge for fire crews with narrow streets and gusty winds, according to SAFD. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to put out the flames.

It’s unknown how the fire started, but Arrington said it’s likely the flames originated in one home and spread to another, due to close proximity.

Both of the homes sustained heavy fire damage, but no injuries were reported.

According to Arrington, there are no utilities in either of the homes and the cause may have been accidental.

There were a few people inside one of the homes before the fire happened. Arrington said they’re working with investigators to help determine a cause.

Fire crews are expected to remain at the scene for some time as the investigation continues.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

