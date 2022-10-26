Family launches website for fans to share memories of Russell Rush, includes San Antonio memorial plans

SAN ANTONIO – The family of beloved, longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush has launched a memorial website where fans can share a memory of him.

Rush, a radio host for 96.1 NOW and longtime friend of KSAT, died on Oct. 21 at his home surrounded by his family and close friends following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma. He was 44. Rush’s full obituary is on the memorial website.

The site has details about a public memorial to be held next month in San Antonio.

Rush first announced his diagnosis to his listeners in June 2019, saying he was shocked when he first learned of his condition.

“This is gonna be a shock. It was to me. Awhile back, I was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. It’s called t-cell lymphoma,” Rush said then. “There’s no cure, just treatment and hope for remission, which is what we’re doing right now.”

Rush is also known for his “Russell Rush Haunted Tour” series, traveling across the state and entering some of the most haunted places.