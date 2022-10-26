San Antonio Zoo leadership named in Top 50 Zoo & Aquarium Influencer List

President & CEO Tim Morrow and Assistant Director of Veterinary Care Dr. Tarah Hadley made the international list recognizing industry leaders whose work has inspired others, affected real change, and created groundbreaking initiatives.

SAN ANTONIO – Two leaders with the San Antonio Zoo were named in the Top 50 Zoo and Aquarium Influencer List for “their work that has inspired others, affected real change, and created groundbreaking initiatives,” said zoo officials.

SA Zoo’s Tim Morrow and Dr. Tarah Hadley landed places on the international list by Blooloop earlier this week.

President and CEO Tim Morrow earned his place on the list by providing a vision that brought the zoo to new heights.

Morrow was recognized for his launching of an award-winning, nature-based preschool and his dedication to ensuring the renovations of over 150 animal habitats.

President & CEO Tim Morrow holding sign for the Will Smith Zoo School. (SA Zoo)

Assistant Director of Veterinary Care, Dr.Tarah Hadley, joined Morrow on the list for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Hadley was one of the first in the U.S. to administer COVID vaccines to animals. Specifically, the zoo’s at-risk species, including lions, tigers and primates.

Additionally, Dr. Hadley guaranteed the safety of the zoo’s animals during the winter storm in San Antonio in 2021.

Assistant Director of Veterinary Care Dr. Tarah Hadley (SA Zoo)

Earlier this year, Blooloop recognized San Antonio Zoo in its Top 17 Zoo & Aquariums in the U.S. as the #2 Zoo in the nation for conservation, education, and animal welfare.