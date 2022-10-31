FLAMINGO CAM: Watch live video from inside the San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – Are you fascinated by flamingos? These birds are pretty in pink and are one of the many animals that can be found at the San Antonio Zoo.

After bringing a variety of animal cams to life over the last year, including koalas and tree kangaroos, KSAT is now teaming up with San Antonio Zoo to bring you the Flamingo Cam.

Did you know a group of flamingos is called a flamboyance?

Now, you can check out the zoo’s flamboyance of flamingos anytime you need a bird break.

Here are a few fun facts about flamingos, courtesy of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute:

Flamingo nests are made of mud. Flamingos get their pink color from their food. Carotenoids are what give carrots and tomatoes their bright colors. They are also found in the microscopic algae that brine shrimp eat. When flamingos eat the shrimp, it turns their feathers, face and legs pink. Their natural color would be gray or white. Flamingos are filter feeders and turn their heads “upside down” to eat. Flamingo parents feed their chicks a liquid they secrete, called crop milk. Flamingos can sleep standing on one leg.

