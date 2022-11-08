Mayor Ron Nirenberg says San Antonio councilman should resign if he was involved in hit-and-run

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said if allegations against Clayton Perry are true, he should resign.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg released a statement Tuesday condemning the alleged actions of Councilman Clayton Perry, who is being investigated for his role in a Sunday night hit-and-run.

A spokesman texted a statement to KSAT Tuesday morning stating, “If the details in the police report regarding Sunday night are accurate, Councilman Perry should resign.”

Sources have confirmed that Perry, 67, who has not been arrested, is the suspect in a hit-and-run at Redland Road and Jones Maltsberger Road near his North Side home. A redacted police report lists the offense as failure to stop and give information in a crash with damages worth more than $200, a Class B Misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

According to the report, the driver of a black Jeep Wrangler took a right-hand turn too wide and hit another vehicle waiting for the light, causing “major damage.” Though the driver of the Jeep took off, a witness reportedly followed it and told the other driver where it had stopped.

When an SAPD officer checked the location, he found Perry lying in his backyard, with a cut on his head, and smelling of alcohol. Perry denied having driven the car, though, and the officer left without testing his sobriety or arresting him.

The officer later spoke with the witness who described seeing an older white man get out of the driver’s side door while wearing similar clothes to what the officer had seen Perry wearing.

Based on his preliminary investigation, the officer wrote, “it was believed” Perry had been involved in the crash and had left the scene before giving his information to the other driver.

Without the ability to prove Perry was intoxicated while behind the wheel, the case will not be investigated as a DWI.

After numerous requests for comment from Perry’s office about the incident and the mayor’s statement, Perry’s chief of staff sent a text Tuesday afternoon saying they had no comment.

KSAT also tried to reach Perry at his home on Monday night and Tuesday afternoon but nobody answered the door on either occasion.

Perry is not the only councilman under fire. District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo faces a censure and no-confidence vote on Thursday over his angry confrontation with District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval ahead of a city budget vote.