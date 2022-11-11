Fenwick Academy students create garden for monarch butterflies

SAN ANTONIO – Students at Fenwick Academy spent Friday morning working on a garden for monarch butterflies.

The school is working with the National Wildlife Federation’s Monarch Heroes Program to create the garden on campus. It provides the critical habitat components that monarchs need as they migrate through Texas.

“My favorite part would be learning about the monarchs and their migration route,” Lauren Cordero, a student at Fenwick Academy said.

“The monarch butterflies travel and migrate every year along the I-35 route. And because there’s not a lot of vegetation on the route, the population has been slowly declining. They don’t have places to eat or lay eggs, so the population can grow,” Erica Guerra, MYP IB Coordinator at Fenwick Academy said.

The school had received a $1,500 grant so students can create the space for butterflies to rest.

“Our program with the National Wildlife Federation, it is actually a two year program, so hopefully next year we get more grant money to grow the garden and continue to build this project,” Guerra said.

Cordero said she is excited to continue learn about monarch butterflies.

“I can stand here and look at this and be proud of it because I took part of it,” she said.

