13-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting on South Side, police say

A 13-year-old is in critical condition after being accidentally shot in the head on the city’s South Side, said San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A 13-year-old is in critical condition after being accidentally shot in the head on the city’s South Side, San Antonio police said.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the 800 block of Rayburn Drive for a shooting in progress.

Upon arrival, officers found a 13-year-old boy shot in the head area, SAPD said.

The boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is reported to be in critical condition.

SAPD said the shooting appeared to be accidental and caused by an older family member.

The family member did flee the scene. Authorities are working to locate him and bring him in for questioning.