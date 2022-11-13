New Braunfels police arrest 3 teens, including 14-year-old driver, after vehicle chase

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels police have arrested three teenagers, including a 14-year-old driver, following a vehicle chase and crash late Saturday night.

Officers originally responded to a shooting call around 8:15 p.m. to the 1500 block of Lahn Road, but they say they arrived to find only shell casings in the street.

Less than an hour later around 9:10 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Luckett Drive after receiving word of a stolen vehicle and guns. That’s when, police say, officers came across a stolen silver 2020 Toyota Rav 4 and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

Police said the vehicle however fled down Post Road to Business 35, with the pursuit going until the driver failed to navigate a turn at South Business 35 and Spur Street.

The vehicle left the road and came to a stop when it finally crashed into a brushy area of the median, police said.

The three people inside the vehicle -- a 14-year-old boy who was driving, along with a 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old -- all then attempted to run away on foot.

Two of the boys ran across Spur Street towards Hidalgo Avenue, where they were eventually caught by officers, police said.

The third suspect tried to hide in a wooded brushy area of the median, but was later found when police used both drones and K-9 officers. He was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

New Braunfels police have since identified 19-year-old Jaydavon Aguirre of New Braunfels as one of the teens arrested. He was taken to Comal County Jail and is charged with evading on foot and theft, police said. His bond is set at $8,000.

The driver, a 14-year old from New Braunfels, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading with a vehicle. The 15-year old who was found hiding in the woods was charged with evading on foot, theft and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Both were taken to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center.

A handgun with ammunition similar to the shell casings on Lahn Road were found inside the vehicle, police said.

Police say additional charges may be pending.